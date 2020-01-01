AMPESI

Ampesi is any meal of either boiled yam/plantain/cocoyam/cassava or a mix of any two or all of them served with stew/gravy/kontomire or thick palm-nut soup.

How to cook ampesi:

Peel the yam, cut it into rounds about half an inch thick, and cut each round in half. If using green plantains, peel them and cut them in half lengthwise (horizontally). If using ripe plantains, sweet potato, cassava (manioc), potatoes, or cocoyam (taro), peel and cut each in several pieces.

Put them into a large pot, cover with water, and add a little salt if you like.

Bring the water to a boil and cook until the vegetables are soft but not mushy (if the ripe plantains cook more quickly, you can remove them with a slotted spoon while the other vegetables finish cooking).

Drain the water off when they are cooked (about 20 minutes), and serve immediately with any stew, such as corned beef stew.



Cooking instructions taken from BentumiBlog.com