Edwina from Waakye Leaf in the UK has given us this easy, tasty jollof rice recipe. Many countries claim to be the

oringinators of this delicious dish but a recent Guardian newspaper poll unanimously voted Ghana as the true home of jollof rice.

Difficulty: Easy Cooking Time: 45mins





Edwina says: Jollof rice is another favorite and I can only describe it as a very aromatic and flavoursome one-pot rice meal, quite similar to Cajun jambalaya. As with most African recipes, there’s a lot of room for improvisation, so you can have jollof on its own as part of a vegetarian meal or with grilled meats. You can also prepare a chicken or meat version of jollof rice. Here is my version of the Ghanaian plain Jollof rice for you to try.

Ingredients



3 – 4 cups or 600g basmati rice

5 to10 fl.oz olive oil (you may use another type of oil if you choose)

2 heaped tbsp tomato puree

1 onion chopped

2 medium sized onions

2 canned plum tomatoes (or Passata)

2 fat cloves of garlic

A small piece of ginger

4 scotch bonnet chilies (reduce if you don’t like it spicy)

1 stock cube (either vegetarian or otherwise)

1 Maggie cube (optional)

Dried mixed herbs

1 bay leaf

Salt to taste





Method

1. Blend the ginger, garlic, chilies, canned tomatoes and two onions and set aside for later.

2. Heat oil in a non-stick pan and fry the chopped onions till soft and golden brown then add the tomato puree and cook for a further 3-4 minutes.

3. Add the blended tomato and onion mixture from earlier and leave to cook through till the tomato mixture has lost its raw taste and the oil is visible at the top.

4. Add the stock and Maggie cubes, bay leaf and a sprinkle of the mixed herbs.

5. Leave to simmer for about 3 minutes while you rinse the rice to remove excess starch.

6. When rice is rinsed, add to the sauce stirring it to make sure nothing is sticks to the bottom.

7. Now add 2 cups of water to the rice and sauce mix and stir, add salt to taste and cook till the water is almost evaporated.

8. Now, cover and simmer on a low heat till rice is fully cooked.

9. Serve with fried plantain and a crisp green leaf salad on the side.