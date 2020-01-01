GROUNDNUT SOUP

This thick, peanut and tomato soup is best served with chicken and either fufu or omo tuo. It's simple to prepare and can be easily made using peanut butter if you are outside of Ghana and can't get groundnut paste. It's heartwarming, delicious and everything that is good about Ghanaian food!

The recipe below is taken from GlobalTableAdventure.com.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp red palm oil (or peanut oil)

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 large onion, chopped

2 red red peppers

1 tsp freshly grated ginger (about an inch)

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 quart chicken stock (or fish stock)

15 oz can chopped tomatoes or fresh tomatoes

1 small tin of tomato paste

3/4 cup groundnut paste or natural peanut butter

1 cup water

salt

pepper

Method:

Boil the chicken with some water along with the vegetables. When the chicken is cooked and the vegetables are soft, removed the veg and seive. In a separate pan add the tomato paste and groundnut paste and dry fry to cook through the ingredients and get rid of the raw taste. Be careful it doesn't burn. Add water and stir until smooth. Add the sieved mixture to the groundnut mix

Next, brown the boneless, skinless chicken thighs in red palm oil. Season with salt and pepper. This can take up to fifteen minutes, so don’t fuss with it too much. Turn once.