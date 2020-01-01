BOFROT (TOOGB3I)

These deep-fried doughnuts are popular for breakfast or as a snack. The best bofrot are fist-sized, golden brown, slightly chewy and not too sweet or greasy. They are best enjoyed straight from the hot oil and served with tea.



They are traditionally made using palm wine instead of yeast, which gives them a unique flavour, but if you are outside of Ghana you can use yeast or dry white wine.



The recipe and instructions below are taken from BentumiBlog.com



Ingredients

1/3 cup warm water

1.5 oz sugar (3 Tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon)

1.25 oz dry white wine or water (If using white wine, 3 Tablespoons--if not using wine, increase the 1/3 c warm water above to 1/2 cup)

1/3 egg (I beat a large egg, poured it in a 1/4 cup measuring cup, then poured out 1/3 of it)

1 teaspoon yeast (I happened to have rapid rise yeast, so used that)

4 oz of bread flour (higher gluten content than regular white flour) [that's about 1/2 c plus 1/3 cup unsifted flour]

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 t baking powder

pinch of salt

oil for deepfrying (I used canola)



Equipment:



deeo fryer or large pan of oil

paper towels and colander

slotted spoon for removing and stirring the togbei while it cooks

various bowls, measuring spoons

a scale (if you want to weigh the ingredients)



Measure out the liquid (either 1/2 cup warm, not hot, water or 1/3 cup water plus 3 tablespoons wine, warmed in a microwave if available) into a bowl, and stir in the sugar to dissolve, then sprinkle in the yeast to soften. Let it sit for a few minutes to allow the mixture to begin to bubble.



While you are waiting, measure out the flour and have the nutmeg, baking powder, salt and yeast ready. Beat the egg and put it in a 1/4 cup measuring cup and take out 1/3 of that (I realize these are awkward measurements, but they work). Once the yeast begins to foam, add the egg and mix it with the liquids, then gradually sift and stir in in the flour. I just pour it through a strainer and shake it into the bowl as I'm stirring. Add the nutmeg, baking powder, and a pinch of salt.



Mix all together well, and cover the bowl with a cloth and allow it to sit in a warm place for at least 2 hours. It should at least double in size by then, so make sure your bowl is large enough to accommodate the dough.



When you're ready to fry the bofrot, heat your oil to 375 degrees in a deep fryer or large heavy pot. Line a colander with paper towels. In Ghana, experienced chefs efficiently and quickly scoop up the batter in the hollow of their right hand and drop it into the oil in a perfect ball as in the picture at the top of this posting.



For those of us who lack that skill, I usually use at least one soup spoon (first dipped in the oil to keep the dough from sticking to it) to scoop up the dough, then either slide it off the spoon with my fingers or another spoon. If the balls flatten out, there's likely too much liquid in your batter. If they sink to the bottom, your oil is not hot enough, and if they brown on the outside but do not cook on the inside, your oil is too hot.

Make sure the balls cook evenly on all sides, turning them over as necessary. When they are quite dark, probably darker than you would think they need to be, remove them to drain in a paper-towel-lined colander.



Enjoy them warm or at room temperature.