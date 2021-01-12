Opinions of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Columnist: Edward Owusu

President Akufo-Addo, Gaby Okyere Darko, Nana Asante Bediatuoh are destroying NPP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Patriotic Youth Front are extremely concerned that President Nana Akufo-Addo's difficult and indifference to the recent embarrassing parliamentary results and the recent loss in the speakership elections has the potential to deepen the cracks in the party and destroy the entire fabric of the party before the next elections in 2024.



Party members far and wide are expecting a complete change of personnel, a root and branch change in governing style and a more inclusive government.

Kwahu in Ghana, for example, vote 100% for NPP, so if that is the case, how many Kwahu have the NPP appointed as Ministers?



How many votes do Akyems bring to the table? The last elections they nearly lost Abuakwa North, in their own backyard by 900 votes yet the President is going to appoint 8 cabinet positions to Akyems alone!



How fair is this to Kwahu and Akwapims in Eastern Region who vote 100% all the time for NPP?



The reason for these mistakes is the influence of Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and Nana Asante Bediatuoh the Secretary to the President who is allowed by the President to handle appointments.



Nana Bediatuo and Gaby have really damaged this party with their business deals thanks to the support of the President who turns a blind eye to their activities.



The least said about Gab the better! Giving positions to NDC apologists and collaborator at the expense of hardworking party members, giving juicy contracts to NDC members. The NDC has become a stronger party due to the active financing and opportunities given to them by these two and their surrogates Kan Dapaah at National Security and Hon Amoako Atta at Roads and Highways.



Kennedy Aygepong was right that the NDC are stronger and well resourced but it is because as a party we have a very weak Chief of Staff and family members of the President who have chosen to sacrifice the party for money.



God will speak one day for us the hardworking loyal foot soldiers of this party.