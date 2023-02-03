NPP and Ghana have benefitted from your support and patience; we will reward you - Sunyani NPP

Opinions of Friday, 3 February 2023

Columnist: Kweku Allotey

NPP delegates in Sunyani have confirmed that as far back as 2006, Hon Alan Kyerematen supported constituencies through the Constituency Business Ventures (CBVs).



The CBVs provided constituencies with capital and equipment to support Party structures with their profits. The delegates said this relieved them tremendously in running and managing their constituencies.



Delegates are expecting the return of the CBVs as part of the modernisation of the Party.



In addition, they are waiting for the implementation of the salaries, pensions, and insurance to Party officers that Alan has promised them.



They know Alan will do it as President because he did the CBVs when he was a Minister.



Delegates also said that the Party had benefited from Alan's patience, calmness, and courage when he conceded to Nana Akufo-Addo at the Legon Congress in 2007. This selfless act of sacrifice kept the Party united and well prepared for the future.



Also, his patient and visionary service in the Nana Addo led NPP government, has helped to deliver landmark programmes and policies that have helped NPP to govern Ghana well.



They pledged to reward Alan based on the political formula of the Party where long, committed service is recognised.



In response, Mr. Kyerematen said in the present circumstances that the nation finds itself, it is only a credible messenger who can make a difference in fortunes of the party in the 2024 elections.



The difficult current conditions mean that crafting a message around the economy, will be difficult. However, people can have confidence in the right messenger.



As at now, many Ghanaians are saying that if NPP chooses Alan as flagbearer, they will vote for the NPP.



Alan advised the delegates to take note, so that they choose him at Congress for Ghana to continue to implement the policies that have benefited and continue to benefit Ghanaians.