NPP 2024: Alan dazzles delegates with his captivating five-point message

Opinions of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Columnist: E. G. Buckman

In what could be described as phenomenal, the frontrunner of the upcoming NPP presidential primary, Mr. Alan Kyerematen, who is known for his political experience, versatility and creativity, has introduced a new campaign method or concept in the country’s body politic – the clustering campaign method, which brings together delegates from neighbouring constituencies to foster cross-constituency friendship, fraternity and enthusiasm among delegates in an electrifying political atmosphere.



In his captivating five-point message to the party delegates, the former Trade and Industry Minister, asks the delegates to first and foremost look out for a candidate who would not just become a flag-bearer, but someone who could be sold easily for power. According to him, the most important thing every delegate should think about is power – how to retain it in 2024.



In respect of that, he makes the fantastic point that, to be able to break the eight, the party would need a candidate who can help the party to garner over two million votes in Ashanti Region, compete effectively in NDC stronghold, and capture the three most important swing regions, namely Greater Accra, Central and Western, into our basket in 2024. Undoubtedly, he stands taller than all other aspirants in this regard, considering his unique connection with the Akan regions and how he is immensely loved by the good people of Greater Accra and Volta regions.



Besides, he asks the delegates to look out for a candidate who has really sacrificed and suffered for the party from the beginning. He believes only a candidate who has really gone through the mill and suffered for the party in those dark days from 1992 to 2000, can appreciate and relate to the suffering of the grassroots members of the party, and help them. As a founding member who has really sacrificed and seen it all from day one, he stands taller than the rest in this regard as well.



Again, he asks them to look out for someone who would modernise the party and bring positive change their lives as executives of the party. He makes the point that labour deserves his or her wage. According to him, the executives of the party who work so hard to bring the party to power ought to be compensated handsomely with salaries.



He believes it is highly unfair that whenever power is won, only a few are rewarded with appointments, while the majority wallow in misery. Knowing what he has done in the past as a minister relative to Constituency Business Venture initiative and how creative he is in respect of business creation, fulfilling this promise as the president is highly doable.



Furthermore, he entreats the party delegates to look out for a candidate who has the know-how and capacity to transform the economy of the country to make life better for all Ghanaians. He tells the delegates that the next leader of the party should be someone with a demonstrable performance track record in respect of the economy. So far, he is the only politician in this country he has presented a plan to serve as a road map for the transformation of Ghana’s economy. That puts him ahead of all other aspirants in this regard.



Finally, he asks the delegates to look out for a candidate who has the experience, capacity, and track record to unite the party for the 2024 election. He believes that without unity, it would be impossible for the party to break the eight.



Giving his rich political experience, unifying nature, and what he did in 2007 at the Legon Congress to save the party from disintegration, he stands in a better position to unite the party for the much-needed victory in 2024. Indeed the die is cast, and Hon. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen is the man of the moment. He is the man with the keys to unlock transformation of Ghana’s economy and the NPP.







