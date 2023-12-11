Mahama will make Ghana a better place for you and for me

Opinions of Monday, 11 December 2023

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Leadership is an engine of innovation that runs on unity, truth, communication, and vision. There are various types of great leaders, but the type that I admire most which is unarguably the greatest is a magnetic leader.



A magnetic leader is a listener, and has a contagious unifying force that brings people together; such leaders are not weighed down by negativity. They lead through dissidence and opposition with confidence.



Besides, humility is probably one of the greatest allies that a magnetic leader can have, and I'm happy to state here that these are the qualities H.E. John Dramani Mahama has brought to bear on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Ghana as a whole.



In every situation in life, unity is necessary for survival, and history has taught us the importance of unity - if a group is united, nothing can shake or unsettle it; it is based on this that I strongly believe the NDC is going to win next year's elections without much sweat.



And it is heartwarming to mention that a few days ago President John Mahama had a meeting with Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a former Bank of Ghana governor and an NDC 2024 presidential primary aspirant.



In a Facebook post, President Mahama indicated that his meeting with Dr. Duffuor was great and fruitful.



“It was great meeting with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as we discussed the future of our party and the upcoming 2024 elections.



It is important for us to come together and work towards unity and the growth of our party,” he said.



No group or family is not fraught with internal squabbles, and what President Mahama is doing to unite the NDC is commendable.



The clouds are starting to build up, and the air is holding the crisp promise of interesting things to come. Mahama is going to heal Ghana. He will make the country a better place for you and me. Let us, therefore, trust him with our votes on December 7, 2024.