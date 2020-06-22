Opinions of Monday, 22 June 2020

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Mahama is coming to clean up the banking mess

I have watched a trending video in which Prophet Nigel Gaisie, leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, known for his fulfilled prophecies said on Metro TV's "Good Evening Ghana" programme hosted by Paul Adom Okyere that former President John Dramani Mahama will win the 2020 presidential election by 52.1%.



"God told me he's going to use former President Mahama to do something great in Ghana, and that nothing can change this direction," said the prophet.



After watching the video, I quickly checked a list of things the former President has promised doing for Ghana in the event that he becomes president again. They are as follows:



Expand and double the capacity of the 37 Military Hospital, construct two international-standard Infectious Diseases Centres, establish two additional international research centres, establish a National Infectious Disease Response Plan, make Ghana safe for journalists and restore companies collapsed by the NPP government.



That was not all. The former president says he will build six regional hospitals in new regions, build six new universities in all new regions, make Technical and Vocational Education free, cancel Teacher Licensure Exams, and improve teachers' and nurses' allowances.



He said more: he will comprehensively review free SHS, complete the abandoned E-blocks, complete all abandoned hospital projects, reduce the size of government by 40 ministers, fix the eastern corridor road, create sustainable jobs, dualise Aflao, Cape Coast and Kumasi roads; and pay monthly salaries to all Assembly Members.



These stated visions are going to add an ocean's worth to the development of Ghana, and I'm not surprised God is interested in his coming back as prophesied.



Few days ago I heard heart-wrenching cries of some people who have been affected by the banking crisis in Ghana on radio. Their pain and sorrow seem to be blended in equal amounts; and I could feel blood running cold in their hearts with spite and malice.



Their cry is arousing public interest, and the political squeeze is about to tighten --- the Akufo-Addo led government will have a lot to grapple with in the coming weeks. I can't see how things will turn out differently.



But an angel of mercy is paving the way for these affected depositors, President Mahama has not only promised to clean-up the banking mess, but has said that he will pay in full money belonging to all victims of the collapsed banks when he becomes president of the Republic.



My heart is soaring with optimism about this promise and the others because President Mahama is a man of terrific finesse and integrity, and in the great majority of instances, he has not disappointed in his promises, and I believe he will not.



What is more to the point is that the start of Ghana's journey towards financial fluency begins with JM as president, and in my mind's eyes I can see a happy depositor singing my rendition of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" after she received her money in full:



I see trees of green, red roses too



I see them bloom for me and you



And I think to myself what a wonderful world.



I see a land of peace and prosperity too



The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night.



And I think to myself what a wonderful world.



The flag of Ghana is flying high in the sky



I see the faces of people with smiles



I see friends shaking hands saying how do you do



But they're really saying JM I love you.



I hear the laughter of children, and I watched them grow.



They'll learn much more than I'll ever know.



And I think to myself what a wonderful world.



Yes, I think to myself what a wonderful world.

