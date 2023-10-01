Letter to John Mahama: I will give you a showdown if you deny me the opportunity in your next government

Opinions of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Columnist: Nana Yaw Osei

Nana Yaw Osei is a household name among the rank and files of the National

Democratic Congress [NDC] in the Akropong Constituency of the Eastern Region of Ghana.



As Alexander Hamilton observed, “A nation which can prefer disgrace to danger is prepared for a master and deserves one.” Of course, I did not like a master like Akufo-Addo. I was among the individuals who worked diligently to make sure that

the then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not win the 2008 elections.



I was among the individuals Rojo Mettle- Nunoo came to train at Koforidua in 2008. I signed for the NDC collated results at Akropong constituency in the 2008 election and Lawyer Boafo, the then member of parliament signed the foregoing

results for the New Patriotic Party. The records are there.



I have worked with the top echelon of NDC such as the then eastern regional secretary, the honorable Anthony Gyampo, and the former managing director of the electricity company of Ghana [E.C.G]. The late Nana Addo Gyau, a former board member of Ghana Railway authority and presiding member of Akwapim North municipal assembly. I used to defend the party on radio stations with the current NDC youth organizer, George Opare Addo {Pablo}.



My friends called me an orator. I have the necessary credentials to help Ghana in ambassadorial, ministerial, and managerial capacities or presidential press secretary positions. I am modernghana.com columnist. I hold a Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, an MA in applied psychology, clinical mental health counseling and psychotherapy, an M. Ed in Special Education with an emphasis in challenging behavior (autism spectrum disorder}, an MSc in psychology, and a BA in history.



Dear John Mahama, I will be an asset to your next government. My goal is to attract investors to Ghana as a would-be plenipotentiary in your next government. I hold the business keys to Ghana's industrialization drive to create jobs for the youth. I seek your indulgence to prioritize this letter. Give me an opportunity, I can help without taking a salary because I have Nkrumah’s spirit in me. The youth are suffering so we need dedicated and practical individuals to ameliorate the unemployment situation in Ghana.



Concentrate on the campaign and ignore the NPP buccaneers who have achieved diddly but want to rebuke you. As an American-trained industrial and organizational psychologist, I can help in crafting a nice campaign message for 2024. I hope this article will lead you to consider me as your potential appointee. You can reference me through comrade Pablo, the NDC national youth

organizer, and Comrade Anthony Gyampo, erstwhile, managing director of E.C.G.



“Finally, Abraham said, “Lord, please don’t be angry with me if I speak one more time. Suppose only ten are found there?” And the LORD replied, “Then I will not destroy it for the sake of the ten.”(Genesis 18:32).



God bless our homeland Ghana.