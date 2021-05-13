Ghanaians living in the diaspora supporting the NPP bad government are hypocrites

Opinions of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Many Ghanaians are living outside the country, in Germany, Belgium, Holland, France, and the United States of America, who can never live in Ghana under such poor inhuman conditions but because they are Akyem folks, they keep showing pure hypocrisy in supporting the NPP failed government.



As a matter of fact, the NPP government under the leadership of Nana Akufo Addo can drive many Ghanaians to commit suicide if they lose hope and faith in God because thousands are struggling, starving, suffering, yet still, they have nowhere to go.



While through diverse efforts, concerned Ghanaians try to address the situation for President Akufo Addo to improve the lives of those suffering masses, many Akyem folks living outside the country have been attacking and insulting anyone who criticizes Nana Akufo Addo.



Yet, in the countries that they live overseas, Ghana can’t be compared to any of them. Workers are well paid, the economies are friendly, food and other basic commodities are cheap and affordable.



Cleaning the environments to avoid the outbreak of diseases is a priority to any developed country but not effective in Ghana. Many places in cities, throughout Ghana, stink horribly.



The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, boasts of the promotion of tourism in Ghana but the horrible stenches emanating from the chocked gutters throughout the cities, are not issues of concern to the authorities.



Surprisingly, these Akyem folks keep spewing fire on anyone that criticizes Akufo Addo, even though he promised Ghanaians that he is going to make Ghana like Dubai. Politics inspire cheap talks, today; Ghana is now like Burma, a military country, camouflaged in democracy.



Once you hate someone, no matter how better the person is as a president, nepotists, tribalists and hypocrites will never appreciate what the person has achieved.



That is the story of John Mahama but the simple truth many Ghanaians can’t digest is Mahama is a hundred percent industrious, efficient, and intelligent than Nana Akufo Addo.



Mahama was declared corrupt but it is not a hidden fact that Nana Akufo Addo is extremely corrupt than Mahama, yet today, many fear to speak about it in Ghana because people are scared and those not scared are being threatened.



Many wake up each day, saying negative prayers to see the fall of Mahama but those bad prayers are rather piling on the head of Nana Akufo Addo. One of the reasons Akufo Addo has never been successful in Ghana as a president, despite incurring the biggest debt in the political history of Ghana.



If Ghanaians can be sincere enough and bury hate and tribalism, they will see that after Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, no Ghanaian leader has achieved what Mahama has done.



His uncompleted projects of hospitals and schools are the witnesses to his achievements and failure to the NPP government. Once they hate Nkrumah, they will Mahama because the former Ghanaian president has respect for Nkrumah and his philosophy.



Those Ghanaians or Akyem folks in the Diaspora, supporting the NPP bad government, are not ready to come to Ghana. Some have even planned to die over there.



However, if they change their mind to settle in Ghana under the leadership of this terrible Ghanaian leader called Nana Akufo, surely, they will definitely have a taste of his Dubai-Ghana of hell.