Ghana’s democracy: Are we still on course?

Opinions of Friday, 18 August 2023

Columnist: Lawrence Appiah-Osei

The answer to the above question is YES until 2017, when Ghanaians elected Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP to office.



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, was sold to us in 2016 as a democrat and a human rights lawyer. Unfortunately, after seven years in office, everything he has done has been the opposite of a democrat and a lawyer. Let me explain.



As soon as he took office, he removed the Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Charlotte Osei, as if we were in a military regime. He also removed the Auditor General, Mr. Daniel Domelevo , for investigating corrupt activities in his government. The Supreme Court has ruled that the removal of Mr. Domelevo was unconstitutional. Are the President’s actions different from a military regime?



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, was asked by 95 MPs from his own party to resign. The President told them to allow Ken to read the 2024 Budget and complete the IMF deal. Both conditions have been met but Ken is still the Finance Minister. Similarly, the appointment of the Director General (DG) of Ghana Education Service, (GES) Dr. Eric Nkansah, brought all the teacher unions against the appointment. They demonstrated and went on strike, but Dr. Eric Nkansah remains the DG of GES. This is what military regimes do.



There was an instant when a Chief couldn’t stand when the National Anthem was being played. The President got so angry and the Jubilee House asked the Chief to write and apologize to Ghanaians and the President. Three weeks later, when the National Anthem was being played, the President’s daughter, standing by the President was seen receiving calls and talking on the phone. The President’ daughter is yet to apologize to Ghanaians.



Nana Akufo-Addo, who led one of the biggest demonstrations in Ghana to force the Rawlings government to change its policy, has rendered demonstrations against his government useless. Several demonstrations have gone on in this country but under Nana Akufo-Addo, nothing has changed.



This government of Nana Addo, never consults anybody including main stake holders in any policy they introduce. They call the stake holders to the table only when they hit the rock. It is like a military regime, where they are not accountable to the people



People who are thinking of returning the NPP to power in 2025 should think again. They might end up returning another dictator to office through the ballot box. We cancel another dictator in Jesus’ name.

Mahama reba.