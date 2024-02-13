An open letter to NDC: Urgent call to select Jane Opoku-Agyemang as vice presidential candidate or risk losing

Opinions of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Columnist: Delanyo Agbe

I write this letter to you as a dedicated activist and staunch supporter of the NDC, driven by a deep-seated commitment to the values of inclusivity, equality, and progress that our party represents. As we stand on the precipice of another pivotal election, I implore you to heed the voices of the people and make a decision that will resonate with the hearts and minds of Ghanaians across the nation.



It is with a heavy heart and a sense of urgency that I raise my concerns regarding the selection of the vice-presidential candidate for the upcoming election. The decision before us is not just about political expediency; it is about shaping the future of our party and our nation. In this regard, I urge you to seriously consider selecting Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the vice-presidential candidate for the NDC.



Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang embodies the values and principles that our party holds dear. As a distinguished academic, a trailblazer for gender equality, and a beacon of hope for women and girls across Ghana, she represents the best of what the NDC stands for. Her historic nomination as the first female vice-presidential candidate for a major party in Ghana was a moment of pride and inspiration for all of us, and her continued presence on the ticket is vital to our collective aspirations for a more inclusive and equitable society.



The significance of Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang's candidacy cannot be overstated. By selecting her as the vice-presidential candidate, we send a powerful message to women and girls across the nation—that their voices matter, their aspirations are valid, and their leadership is indispensable to the future of our nation. Moreover, we signal to undecided voters and the electorate at large that the NDC is a party that values diversity, inclusivity, and progress.



However, failure to select Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the vice-presidential candidate carries grave consequences. It risks alienating women voters, who make up a significant portion of the electorate and may lead to a loss of support from undecided voters who are looking for a party that reflects their values and priorities. The NDC cannot afford to ignore the voices of women and undeciding voters, whose support is crucial to our success in the upcoming election.



In conclusion, I urge you to act swiftly and decisively in selecting Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the vice-presidential candidate for the NDC. Let us demonstrate to the people of Ghana that we are a party that listens, that cares, and that is committed to building a brighter future for all. The time for action is now, and the choice is clear—select Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang or risk losing the support of women and undeciding voters.