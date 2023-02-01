Alan Kyerematen, the grassroots people's choice

Opinions of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Columnist: Kweku Hammond

A critical measure in choosing a political leader is the person's appeal to the grassroots of a party and floating voters.



Internal competition means that party delegates most often have the responsibility to elect the candidate who would attract the favour of floating voters to add to the party's stock of votes and win the general elections.



As the NPP gears up for its presidential and parliamentary delegates conferences, the word is who best fits the profile of garnering majority votes of the grassroots and floating voters.



Of the four top political hopefuls Ghana at the moment, only Alan Kyerematen is untried at the presidential level.



His main competitor in the NPP, Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is already part of the incumbent presidency, the former President John Mahama, seen as the likely candidate from the NDC, has also, already tasted the glamour of the presidency.



Of these three leading presidential hopefuls, floating voters appear to be unanimous is saying that: it is now Alan's time.



It is time to let him build on and complete the agenda of jobs for the boys, cash for the people.



Being in the driving seat will enable Alan prioritise the policies that will fashion a lean, efficient and effective Government, thereby delivering the platform for an enabling state to focus on supporting the private sector to create sustainable jobs and improve incomes.



Driving and walking the streets of Kumasi, all you hear is "no Alan, no Vote". "Aduru No So" " if the party brings him, we will vote for him".



What more guarantees does NPP delegates need?