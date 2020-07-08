Opinions of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Columnist: Olumanba Akwasi Kesse

A letter from Olumanba to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo

I really appreciate the indefatigable effort you have put in place to help mitigate the spread of this novel Covid-19. The safety protocols you have spelt out too have helped a lot.



Although there have been one or two inadequacies but in all, we are proud of you for doing this nation a great service.



One of the inadequacies that I think needs to be amended is your intention for the final year students to write their final exams this year.



We all know we are in the wake of Covid-19 and the saddest aspect of it is that in just a month after reopening school, we have intercepted reports from second cycle institutions like Accra Girls Senior High that some students have contracted the virus.



Yesterday too, we were told that, because of the fear of contracting Covid-19, a student of KNUST SHS who was having stomach ache was left unattended to by his Teachers and on the ticket of that, he lost his life.



Mr President, countries like Kenya and Israel have adjusted their academic calendar to help prevent the spread in schools.



In view of these happenings, I am imploring you to close down the schools because, in the 90's under the administration of Former President Jerry John Rawlings, basic schools were closed down for about 9 months, so closing down schools or dissolving this year's academic calendar won't affect anything.

