Music of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

$pacely serves a niche and energetic visual for his drill anthem ‘Roll Call’

play videoMusician $pacely

If there’s one theme that runs through $pacely’s visuals, it’s the thrilling scenes and adventurous acts that come with it and in his new energetic visuals for his drill anthem ‘Roll Call’, he doesn’t disappoint.



Shot by JP Dadson, with bright editing from FOZE, the visuals see $pacely rapping his set by wearing a customized La Même shirt, with a wild interspersed group of boys everywhere, throwing dice and giving a mosh pit like attitude in the video.



From sitting on top of basketball rims popping bottles, the visuals represent a perfect drill video, fun, and brotherhood holding it out for their sets.



It’s the first video from $pacely in 2021 with what looks like a stacked-up year for music.



Watch ‘Roll Call’ by $pacely on YouTube now.



