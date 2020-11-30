Entertainment of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Zylofon Media

Zylofon Media releases short movie titled Zylofon Chronicle

Goddess by Tiisha is set to drop on December 11, 2020

Zylofon Music has announced the release of their latest production dubbed “ZYLOFON CHRONICLE” a fictitious film based on the life story of their afro-pop singer, Tiisha. The film is set many years ago following the Toros Empire and the story of their leader through times of conquest, trials and eventually the fall of the Torus Empire. In this film, Tiisha is portrayed as a princess who was saved and raised by the Toros Empire and later crowned the Queen destined to bring back balance and power to the Empire.



The short film is now available on Zylofon Music’s YouTube Channel and announces the release of Tiisha’s upcoming single titled Goddess; which will be available on all streaming platforms and music stores on Friday 11th December, 2020.



