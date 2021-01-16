Music of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Zimbabwean-British artist Loofy signs deal with Gbevu Music Group

Loofy, a Zimbabwean-British artist has signed a music partnership deal with Gbevu Music Group (GMG) management label, a Ghana-based talent Management Company.



The deal is for one year, and subject to renewal. GMG is known for its work with the likes of Epixode, Jay Quayson and GoldKay.



Also known as Winner Loofy, the Afrobeat act has been “creating music and perfecting his craft for over 10 years,” according to the statement announcing the deal.



He was born and raised in Cameroon. Loofy relocated to the United Kingdom at age 13. He studied performing arts in college and scored triple distinction in the field.



Loofy is inspired by Burna Boy, WizKid, Kojo Funds and Tyga, and creating music “to be a soul healing ritual.”



A new EP he has been working on since 2019 will finally be released under the GMG label this year. The visuals of ‘Pepe’ will premiere on 4StyeTV later today.



Listen to ‘Pepe’ here> https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/loofy/pepe



