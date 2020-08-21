Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020

Zapp Mallet challenges ladies to start producing beats

Music producer Zapp Mallet

Veteran Ghanaian music producer, Zapp Mallet wants gender balance in his field of work.



Speaking at the launch of ‘Beat Makers Battle’ which was covered by Zionfelix.net, Mr Mallet encouraged women to venture into beat making.



He mentioned Missy Elliot and other women who are making giant strides by producing beats in the United States of America.



Zapp Mallet believes the involvement of women in that aspect of the industry will be helpful.



He stated that the women can produce romantic beats than some of the guys who don’t have time and rush to produce beats which sometimes are not pleasing.



Zapp Mallet suggested that they can even add beat making as a part-time job if they do not want to spend all their time on it.



Watch the video below.





