Yvonne Nelson will be the first female president of our time - Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei has spoken about the first female President of Ghana, who he feels will be screen goddess Yvonne Nelson.



These two have been very good friends for years now and won’t be a surprise if they might have shared their future ambitions with each other.



Some time ago, Yvonne Nelson revealed her intentions of standing for President, which got her some serious backlash from netizens.



However, Prince David Osei in a recent post has brought back this discussion by proclaiming Yvonne Nelson is going to be the first female President of our time.



“The future President Snipperdee and the First Female President of our time… I have spoken! If you have a problem with it, you can also speak. It is free," he said.

