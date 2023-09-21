Yvonne Nelson trends on Twitter amidst #OccupyJulorBi protest

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Netizens have directed their anger at Ghanaian celebrities, particularly Yvonne Nelson, for failing to join the #OccupyJulorBi protest and keeping mute over the arrest of its participants.



The actress, known as one of the gallant advocates for a better Ghana, has been slammed for remaining silent over this agenda in recent times.



This development comes after a group of protestors, led by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, were arrested and detained at the police headquarters in Accra for staging a demonstration around the Jubilee House in spite of police restraint.



The situation which has been tagged as a breach of democracy, has witnessed reactions from large sections of netizens but only a handful of celebrities.



Ghanaian singer, Cina Soul, was said to be the only celebrity who has been physically present to lend a hand of support in the midst of the chaos.



This, however, has compelled netizens to query the absence of outspoken celebrities particularly Yvonne Nelson, who have staged a similar protest (Dumsor vigil), in the past.



Considering the fact that Yvonne Nelson’s protest witnessed the participation of tons of celebrities, netizens have questioned the lack of zeal from these individuals over such matters in recent times.



In the case of Yvonne Nelson, she has also been criticized for her seemingly ‘laid back attitude’ whenever such an agenda takes place in current times.



99% of Ghanaian celebrities are jokers ! When it’s time to use your voices for things that concern national issues, you’re mute. But when it’s time to talk and boast about yourselves, y’all have no issues using your platform to do so. Sad group of people. — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) September 21, 2023

