Yvonne Nelson draws comparison between Akufo-Addo and Egypt's King Pharaoh

Yvonne Nelson has drawn a comparison between King Pharoah in the bible and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana.



A picture Yvonne shared on Twitter had Nana Akufo-Addo edited to fit a Pharoah-looking portrait which she accompanied with a caption that suggested how wicked the King was.



The caption read, “And God kept hardening Pharoah’s heart.”



The actress also indicated that she was going to use the president’s Pharoah-looking image as her new profile picture on the bird app.



This comes after she lamented the rising cost of living in the country and the government’s seeming unperturbed posture to change the narrative.



The actress in a series of tweets condemned the government for what she described as a failure on its part to deliver on the juicy promises made to the Ghanaian people during the campaign period.



According to her, the New Patriotic Party and its then-presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016 deceived Ghanaians with promises and has now become evident that they cared less about the economic situation in the country after their mandate was renewed in 2020.



Tweeting at President Akufo-Addo, the filmmaker maintained that the public will not sit aloof while the president and his government take the country for granted.





