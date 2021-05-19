Yung Pabi out with new single 'Banga'

Music of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

On May 18, 2021, Ghanaian hip hop/hiplife artiste, Yung Pabi dropped a new single titled “Banga.”



“Banga” is a follow-up to his previous release “Guy No,” which broke into the Top 60 most played songs according to Ghud Music and Muse Africa.



The Nkeyene-produced song is a hip hop and drill-themed song, which highlights Pabi’s die-hard spirit. It has a core message which underlines the difficulties of releasing songs as an independent artist while underscoring his readiness to defy the odds and keep dropping bangers.



In Banga, Yung Pabi also announces his openness to working with an investor on this journey he is poised to excel in.