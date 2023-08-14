Yul-Edochie's first wife spotted without her wedding ring

Entertainment of Monday, 14 August 2023

The estranged wife of popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has shared photos of herself via her social media amidst reactions from netizens.



One thing that couldn't go unnoticed in the photo was that May was not wearing her wedding ring.



This comes on the back of reports that she has reportedly filed for divorce after her husband married a second wife.



One can recall that May was not happy about Yul's decision, an issue which resulted in back-to-back controversies, and finally a divorce.



That's not all, the fact that Yul had a son with the second wife escalated the situation.



The death of Yul and May's first son and how fast the former was said to have moved on also raised brows.





Yul and May have been married for more than 10 years and were 'couple goals' for a lot of Nigerians until the recent happenings.



