Entertainment of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

Your wife should be ashamed of you – Wendy Shay fires back at Keche Joshua

Musician Wendy Shay and Keche Joshua

2021 promises to be a year of beef for Ghanaian singer and self-acclaimed queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay as she fires back at rapper, Keche Joshua, a member of music duo, Keche over his comments regarding her recent outlook and demeanor on social media.



Keche shared a video of himself expressing concern that Wendy Shay’s recent demeanor may be under the influence drugs and that she be going through difficult times.



His commentary angered the Rufftown Records first lady and thus has clapped back at the rapper debunking his claims that she is on drugs.



Taking to her Twitter page, Wendy Shay rained curses on Joshua and slammed him for mocking her on social media and called him a hater.



She wrote;



“keche Joshua are you not ashamed of yourself?. your Wife shd be ashamed of you ..an old artiste mocking a fellow young artist who is a woman. They will do the worst things to your daughter. For your Info I’m not on drugs and I’m not going thru anything Hater! #bringbackprayfortheworld”.



