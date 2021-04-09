Your girlfriend will never cheat if you grant her access to your phone – Sista Afia tells men

Entertainment of Friday, 9 April 2021

Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia, has established that to avoid the instance where girls cheat on their boyfriends, they must be given access to their phones.



She made the statement in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



“Guys, give your girlfriend the passwords on your phone and she will never cheat on you, is this difficult to ask?” she wrote on Twitter.



It can be recalled that Ghanaian rapper Tulenkey in a similar light said men should think twice about a woman who does not portray any act of jealousy around them or even fail to go through their phones.



To him, snooping through a partner’s device is not a privacy violation adding that:



“We need to access each other’s phones. It’s not a bad thing. No hidden secrets, no privacy. If any of my friends tell me that he saw my woman in another man’s car, I should be able to tell them who that particular man is. I need to know all your ins and out. You need to be transparent with me.”



