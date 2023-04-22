Your biggest song is ‘ragumragumzo’ yet you’re criticizing people’s lyrics – KOD slams Ambolley again

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Media Personality, Kofi Otchere Darko popularly known as KOD, has resuscitated his fight with veteran highlife singer, Gyedu Blay Ambolley.



The two have since been engaging in a series of back-and-forth on social media following Ambolley’s comments on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



KOD has since expressed disappointment with the jabs, positing his views on the issue, whiles lambasting the highlife musician in the process.



The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) who seem to have been keeping tabs on the development from afar, called on the two industry stakeholders to bring a stop to their feud.



But it appears that KOD isn’t ending this anytime soon.

In his latest Facebook post, the broadcaster has chided Ambolley for claiming that the current crop of artistes are churning out ‘trashy lyrics.’



This was after he chanced on an interview where Ambolley emphasized that songs by young artistes these days are not a reflection of social events around them.



“They are singing more about their girlfriends than what is happening because if you watch recent music videos, you will see these young girls always shaking their butts.



“I don’t blame them because the young ones don’t have responsibilities, if you have a responsibility, it will reflect in your lyrics and your music videos but I think they are enjoying themselves”, Mr. Ambolley stated in an interview on the GTV Breakfast Show.



KOD, in reaction to this, believes Ambolley has no moral right to speak of artistes in that manner when his biggest song was filled with what he described as ‘senseless’ lyrics.



“His biggest song yet was ragimragumzo which was produced in his early days in the 90’s I guess.. and it’s about African Unity init? Young musicians have to learn from this ICON.

These are his words: “I don’t blame them because the young ones don’t have responsibilities, if you have a responsibility, it will reflect in your lyrics and your music videos but I think they are enjoying themselves”

“I beg this is no beef or disrespect oo, just highlighting his words to motivate the youth to learn & change their lyrical content,” KOD wrote.



