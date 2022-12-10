‘You won’t see me coming this time’ – Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Xandy Kamel, has asked her ex-husband to stay out of her business.



This warning was triggered by suspicions that her ex-husband had taken over her social media accounts.



Earlier, Xandy Kamel took to Instagram, announcing that she had lost her social media accounts including Facebook and Instagram, which had over a million followers.



Xandy went ahead to create new pages with her Instagram account, accruing over 55,000 followers thereafter.



But in a latest development, it appears Xandy’s old Facebook account has resurfaced as a new post from her ex-husband, Kaninja, was spotted on it.



According to Xandy, who raised the alarm on Instagram, her attention was drawn to the post by netizens who were applauding her for allowing her husband publish on the page.



Xandy, however, denied granting access to her ex-husband, adding that she lost that particular page weeks ago.



This situation has somewhat compelled Xandy Kamel to believe that her ex-husband had a hand in her missing social media accounts.



To that effect, she has vowed to investigate the issue and should her former husband be found culpable, she intends to make life unbearable for him.



“I woke up to this and everyone is congratulating and thanking me for it. Pls guys I didn’t post this on any of my pages. I don’t know anything about it



"But am beginning to suspect, him for my lost accounts because he never posted anything on my accounts since our divorce but appeared to post now after I lost those accounts pls if you love this guy tell him not to try me this time because he won’t see me coming.



"I suffered to build my page and it’s mine not his we are divorced and living our lives he shouldn’t play games with the mind of people using my pages. Am back to build a new page only for him to start this on my pages? Kweku bonsam Kaninja be careful. For the vengeance of a wounded woman is more dangerous than a hungry lion. Medaase,” she said.



