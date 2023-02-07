'You will die if you joke with me' - Osofo Kyiri Abosom fires critics

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Many Ghanaians have expressed their viewpoints on Osofo Kyiri Abosom's admission that he had an extramarital affair which led to him divorcing his wife.



The preacher on SayIt TV has subsequently called those who attacked and judged him 'foolish', saying they had a short life span and may die from accidents or unknown illnesses.



“There are people on social media who haven't achieved anything in their lives but utter foolish words. Stupid people. Look, if you follow what I do, you will die. If you also try to talk about issues surrounding me, your life span is short.



“You will either die from accidents or an ailment with a cure, and what will happen to you will surprise you,” he said.



Furthermore, he noted that he would strike at the right time, since he has been monitoring a lot of people on social media, and when he is finished, he will deal with them all.



However, he did not state how he planned to accomplish this, either through the law or by taking matters into his own hands.



“Do you think it's everyone we talk ill about? You continue doing that. I am looking at you quickly. That's the song I've dedicated to you. Who am I? I'm from far away, and I live in the village. God has brought me here to save people's children.



“Whatever you want to say, you can go ahead and say it. It's waiting for you, and I will strike at the right time. I am monitoring a lot of people, and after I am done monitoring you. I will deal with you all,” he said.



In a publication by GhanaWeb on January 30, 2023, the founder of the Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, alias, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, sent a message to his former wife, telling her that their marriage was over.



He explained that many people didn’t know that he and his wife had been divorced for over a year due to a number of issues, one of which was his infidelity.



Speaking in a video that has since gone viral, the founder of Life Assembly Worship Center explained that his wife connived with some people to taint his image after having children outside of his marriage.





