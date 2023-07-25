You were constantly arrested in Kumasi - Mabel Okyere replies Evangelist for 'dissing' her song

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: Victor Kodom, Contributor

Gospel musician, Mabel Okyere, has descended on Evangelist Akwasi Awuah for stating that her song 'Anuonyam' does not make sense.



The man of God made these statements while stating that Christians should be selective in the songs they listen to.



According to him, God's children are supposed to listen to songs that edify their spirit.



He cited Mabel Okyere's 'Eha ye kwan ho' song as one of the songs that does not make sense.



In a viral video, Mr. Akwasi Awuah was seen making a mockery of the song.



But responding to this assertion by the clergy, the singer stated that the Evangelist should claim the song as his testimony, rather than condemning her craft.



She explained that Evangelist Akwasi Awuah was constantly arrested for insulting a chief, hence this song should be regarded by him as a testimony.



"I was young then, but I remember you being arrested severally for speaking against chiefs in Kumasi, you were verbally abusing people in high positions.

You were being molested by the authorities in the Garden City for preaching against them



"Papa, You were constantly called to answer your assertions. So the song directly explains your struggles in life. So instead of you condemning my song, claim it. Because the speaks directly to you. I will come to your church and perform for you," she told Felicia Osei on Onua FM's Adwuma Adwuma show.



She further expressed disappointment in the man of God for passing that comment.



"I'm very disappointed in him, because I almost gave up on music. God saw my struggles and gave me a hit song. You open your mouth as a senior minister, who knows the word of God, and you say my song will not amount to anything, it is a no-no for me. He was not just joking, he actually cursed my song," she said.





(The original title of the song is 'Anuonyam' which translates 'Glory', but it has been named after one of its popular lyrics, 'Eha ye kwan ho'.