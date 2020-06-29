Entertainment of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

You want to be part so bad - Samini replies Wendy Shay for replacing him in her top 4 'S' acts list

Wendy Shay by the power she has vested in herself as the Queen of Ghana music has now rated herself among Ghana’s top 4 acts who have names beginning with ‘S’.



The Shay Gang leader, in the list, mentioned Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and ‘Shay’ as herself.



To read deeper meaning into this, it means Wendy who immediately repented after few minutes of Accra’s earth tremor, has relegated Samini from the list.





The 4S

Shatta

Sark

Stone

Shay — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) June 28, 2020

Life is a book you need to study ???? #QueenShay pic.twitter.com/IBwgkN666L — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) June 29, 2020

