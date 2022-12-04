You should have stayed away from the football if you weren't spiritually fit - Prince David Osei to Dede Ayew

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Prince David Osei has reacted to Dede Ayew’s heartfelt message after Ghana’s unfortunate exit from the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars captain stated that he has had to deal with difficult heartbreaking issues; from losing his godson to his daughter collapsing.



In a tweet, Prince David Osei stated that Kudus could have played the penalty if the Black Stars captain knew he was unfit.



“So, since you weren't spiritually fit, you should have stayed away from the penalty and allowed Kudus to take it because was obvious the shining light for Blackstars was on the lad!



“Sorry for your issues, get over it soon A... We move, no point crying over spilt Guinness,” he expressed on December 3, 2022.



On December 2, 2022, Ghana’s journey at the tournament ended following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in the final Group H game in Doha, Qatar.



Ghana needed a draw to qualify for the next stage of the competition but failed to deliver.



Two quickfire goals from Uruguay in the first half banished Ghana to defeat and an early exit from the competition.



Before Uruguay’s goals, Andre Ayew was given a golden opportunity to put Ghana in the lead after Kudus Mohammed was fouled in the box early in the first half.



The Al Saad star stepped up to take it but his effort was saved and has since become the talk of Ghana football.







