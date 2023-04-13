You should be ashamed of yourself - Archipalago rebukes Hajia Bintu

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Hajia Bintu has attracted the wrath of popular social media sensation and singer, Archipalago, over her decision to advertise a Kayamata product believed to charm men.



Testifying to the goodness of the so-called powerful Kayamata product, she explained that any woman who purchases them will automatically be gifted large sums of money by any man she comes into contact with, whether through sexual intercourse or just a handshake.



Palago, who has expressed his disappointment in the TikTok influencer, wondered about the motivation behind the advertisement. Together with others, he believes that the move was in bad taste.



"I am upset by that viral video. Hajia Bintu, you must be ashamed of yourself for advertising a product that women can use to charm men. These products help women to command and attract men," he announced in a self-recorded video shared on Twitter.



The self-acclaimed youth president added that love potions used by women to attract men should not be endorsed by personalities with huge social media followings, considering the influence they have on young men and women in the country.



"What are you teaching these young ladies, are you really okay?...Hajia Bintu you are not in a position to advertise those drugs. You are not living by example and how do you expect us to have prominent future ladies in Ghana? You better behave," he cautioned.



Meanwhile, Hajia Bintu has topped Twitter trends, with many questioning her wealth. Some concerned Ghanaians have encouraged authorities to ban such advertisements by celebrities.





