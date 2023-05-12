'You're trapped in a bottle' - Criticisms as Yul Edochie backs his second wife's warning to critics

Entertainment of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Judy Austin, the second wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has issued a caution to those hurling insults and curses at her in a video shared on Yul's Facebook page.



The actress and Yul angered social media users a few days earlier when the latter made public a video in which the former thanked God for preserving and sparing her life.



Judy in the video shared, thanked her followers for their unwavering love and support at the outset of the video.



The actress prayed to God for all of their heart's aspirations to be fulfilled.



She continued by expressing gratitude to her critics, saying that their animosity had propelled her thus far in life.



Judy also begged God to bless them as he had for her despite their slander and abuse.



Some social media users who are constantly criticizing Judy Austin's behavior hounded her mercilessly and left awful comments under her post.



However, Yul has taken to his Facebook page to share Judy's response to critics.



Yul captioned the video: “IJELE ODOGWU! Judy Austin addresses those who are insulting her and cursing her. Yul Edochie.”



See comments here:



Marjo Bona Williams: "Are you her free lawyer? I swear she is the one controlling this page desperado"



Martin Beck Nworah: "Ezedike Nteje, it's nothing Odogwu. Judy tichaa the substance. If e choke, we will call Odumeje and father of all the mens and his pinopino to help out."



Zinny Cubana: "This Judy looks depressed and from the look of things she's the one managing Yul Edochie page.... Aragbala this babe as she's trying hard to remain relevant. If pettiness was a person. Mtchewwww. If u put angry emoji on this comment. Thunder will fire ur generation"



Trish Akosua Asantewaa Addo: "I’m sure she has access to the account, odogwu has given her his password"



Igwe Uzoma Favour: "This charm too strong"



Darlington Chidera Ibekwe: "You’re trapped in a Fanta bottle bro."



