You’re not wiser than the managers of Bob Marley's estate - Nana Aba replies Blakk Rasta

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has responded to a recent jibe directed at Sarkodie by radio presenter cum musician, Blakk Rasta.
The presenter, commenting on a recent collaboration between Bob Marley and the Ghanaian rapper claimed that the legendary Raggae musician would have been unhappy with Sarkodie's contribution.
He also questioned why the managers of Marley's estate chose Sarkodie before lambasting the rapper for giving a sub-par performance.
"You’re not the only human being on this planet who adores Bob Marley. You’re not wiser than the managers of his estate. This desecration placard you’re wielding makes you look rather inebriated than concerned. Sark was featured because he’s superb. DEAL WITH IT!" Anamoah tweeted on February 4.
She added in a followup tweet "…and oh Blakkrasta stop hiding behind your so called claim of ‘desecration’ because it’s hogwash."
