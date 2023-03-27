‘You’re a witch if you don’t want Bawumia as NPP flagbearer’ – Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Monday, 27 March 2023

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has labeled naysayers against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid of becoming an NPP flagbearer as a witch.



According to her, the Vice President’s digitalization agenda has made life much easier in day-to-day dealings, particularly at the Kotoka International Airport.

Emphasizing her points, Afia Schwarzenegger made reference to an instance where she had a smooth and swift arrival procedure at the country’s international airport.



She said, unlike before, Bawumia’s digitalization agenda has eased the tussle passengers usually face including long queues, struggle with luggage and so on.



“Kind courtesy Bawumia, I arrived in Ghana at 8:40 and as I speak, it's 8:50 and I have completed my documentation and gotten my luggage. We said we don’t like old men; we want digitalization because look at what Bawumia has done. So those who don’t like Bawumia, who do you like? If you don’t like Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, then you are a witch.



“When we arrived at Kotoka, there was no queue at the immigration check-in, and that was shocking. Only to experience the smoothest immigration check-in ever in Ghana. Thank you, Bawumia and his team, for this experience. Travelling has become much, much better. Please work on the removal of shoes too. Please,” she stated in a video shared on Instagram.



To support her claim, Afia tilted the camera toward a passenger at the airport to confirm the development.



“Actually, it's very true,” the gentleman seconded.







Ghana Airports digitalization



In 2019, Ghana Airports Company Limited signed a five-year deal with SITA, a multinational information technology company, to manage and support all airport passenger processing, baggage management, and airport operations systems across Kotoka International Airport’s newly commissioned Terminal 3.



The agreement follows the successful deployment of SITA’s common use of check-in desks and self-service check-in kiosks in the new terminal, which opened in October 2018.



The airport has since made use of SITA’s state-of-the-art baggage management technology that assists airlines in reconciling and tracking bags across the journey.







