You're a joke! - Ola Michael slams Adwoa Safo

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Movie producer and broadcaster, Ola Michael has described Sarah Adwoa Safo as a joke after the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament apologized to her party and constituents for her conduct as a legislator and government appointee in the last couple of years.



Making a submission on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Ola argued that the former government appointee’s apology is a façade as he expressed deep skepticism about her motives.



According to Ola, Adwoa Safo’s apology is merely a facade aimed at securing re-election, highlighting the fleeting nature of public memory when it comes to politicians and their actions.



“There are some few jokers in the Ghanaian politics and one of the jokers is Adwoa Safo,” he said without mincing words. “It’s easy to be a politician and they know truly, we will soon forget.”



He continued while recalling Adwoa Safo’s conduct years back: “She did whatever she did and was on TikTok spewing insults.”



“Her apology is a gimmick. She just wants to be an MP again. She wants a re-election. We’re all not serious. I’ll never comment on anything politics if she wins the primaries. I will be very disappointed,” Ola added.



On September 14, 2023, Adwoa Safo whose absence from Parliament had been prolonged issued a wholehearted apology to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), directing her remorse towards President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, in light of her recent actions and behavior.



She offered an unreserved apology to her party and its members, shedding light on the personal challenges she and her family faced during that period.



Adwoa Safo acknowledged that her absence was unintentional and expressed deep remorse for any inconvenience it may have caused.



She specifically addressed key figures within her party, stating, "I want to use this platform to apologize to my party, and leaders of the party. The first is President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the Majority Leader, and the entire Majority Caucus."



She continued, "I want to apologize because it was not intentional, there was a lot going on in my life and that of my family. I am using this medium to plead with you all in the name of God. To my regional executives and my constituency executive, the headquarters of the NPP, I plead with you all, including sympathizers and supporters who love the party and myself, to forgive me for everything that has happened."



Adwoa Safo's extended absence from parliament had been a prominent topic of discussion in 2022, sparking nationwide debate.



This issue arose when she left the country following the passage of the 2022 budget on November 26, 2021.



Due to her extended absence, Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin referred Adwoa Safo to the Privileges Committee on April 4 for missing fifteen sitting days.



On July 29, 2023, the president revoked her appointment based on Article 81 of the Constitution. However, on November 11, 2022, Adwoa Safo officially resumed her parliamentary duties upon her return from the United States of America.



She had another absence but returned on February 7, 2023, marking her first appearance in the House that year, where she has since remained.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



BB