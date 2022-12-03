‘You people had high hopes Ghana would win the world cup?’ – Nana Aba Anamoah questions Ghanaians

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace media personality and General Manager of EIB Network, Nana Aba Anamoah, is amazed that some Ghanaians are heartbroken and continue to grieve hours after Ghana lost to long time rival, Uruguay in a 2-0 game.



The celebrated journalist took to social media to express shock at how some football lovers are still in pain twelve hours after the game.



In her social media post, Nana Aba mockingly wondered why some Ghanaians did not see a defeat of the Black Stars coming sooner or later.



She quizzed her fans if for a brief moment they thought the Ghana Black Stars would win the ultimate trophy.



“Ei people are up and still in pain from yesterday’s exit? Ah you people had high expectations saa? That Ghana will win the World Cup anaa?” – Nana Aba Anamoah’s post on Twitter read.



Background



Ghana’s campaign in the quadrennial tournament came to an excruciating end on Friday following a 2-0 loss to Uruguay in the final Group H encounter at Al Janoub stadium.



The 2-0 defeat of the Black Stars did not only eliminate the Black Stars from the World Cup tournament but also took away the opportunity for Ghana to have a sweet revenge against the South American side for what happened when both teams last met at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



At the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Luis Suarez denied Ghana the opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals after he hand-kicked a ball out of their nets.





Read Nana Aba Anamoah's tweet below;







Ei people are up and still in pain from yesterday’s exit?



Ah you people had high expectations saa?



That Ghana will win the World Cup anaa? — nana aba (@thenanaaba) December 3, 2022

EAN/ESA