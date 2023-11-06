You lacked wisdom and understanding - NSMQ mistress told amid 'singing and dancing' comment

Entertainment of Monday, 6 November 2023

Entertainment pundit Mr Logic has expressed his disappointment at Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the mistress for the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ).



Recall that after the just-ended 2023 NSMQ competition, Professor Kaufmann made remarks during an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, suggesting that some schools focus on "singing and dancing" while PRESEC (Presbyterian Boys Senior High School - Legon) concentrates on serious learning and quiz preparation.



Her statements sparked outrage on and off social media, with the Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) demanding an apology from her.



Speaking on the November 9 edition of United Showbiz on UTV, Mr Logic also called for an apology from the quiz mistress. According to him, Professor Kaufmann had knowledge but lacked wisdom and understanding about the creative sector.



“She has to apologise to calm everyone down… Book knowledge is not always wisdom; book knowledge is called knowledge, and wisdom is wisdom. There are professors who are knowledgeable but are not wise.



“We are blessed with wisdom, knowledge and understanding but she lacked the two at that point, which is why she said that. Because if the two were intact, before she said it, she would have considered the fact that it’s a creative case,” he said.



He further lamented the way many individuals in the academic space tend to look down on creatives, he emphasized the impact of the creative sector in the economy.



“I like the way she conducts the quiz. But when I saw what she said, I was disappointed. She shouldn’t undermine us; many creatives went to school. Did she think only jobless people are in the creative space?



“If you look at some professors and doctors, the money people in the creative sector make, they wouldn’t be able to make that amount throughout their lives. But they undermine some of these creative people and label them as jobless. I was offended when I saw the story, she has to apologize to us,” he said.



