You have achieved more in 2 years – Bullet tells Wendy Shay

Chief Executive Officer of Rufftown Records, Nana Agyemang Ricky popularly known as Bullet has come to the aid of his artiste, Wendy Shay. Wendy Shay has come under attacks recently by industry players and her colleague artistes.



According to the CEO of Rufftown Records, people only hate his artiste because of her achievement. She opined that, Wendy Shay has achieved in two years what most artiste couldn’t accomplish in ten years.



He alleged that, some record label owners hate him because they couldn’t manage talents prudently like he does. “Some label bosses after one artiste left, they couldn’t even breed an ant, so they are just frustrated and depressed”, he noted.



He revealed that he will be introducing another female artiste under his label who will take the music industry by storm in the near future.

He wrote: “@wendyshayofficial don’t mind these haters, they will find it hard to accept you are the hottest and reigning Queen. In two years, you have achieved what others couldn’t. attain in 10 years. They should check the stats; stream numbers,endorsements , the works,the hits, awards and shows we have played. Keep up the hardwork and stay focus never pay heed to their antics because most of the industry people has generated hatred towards you because of me. They thought the demise of Ebony was my end but look at us today. Some label bosses after one artiste left, they couldn’t even breed an ant, so they are just frustrated and depressed.Don’t even listen to them on any day.

Watch this space i will be bringing a new female artist soon and she will ride on all of you again haters. You are all in pain”

