You don't know how you will die - Sonnie Badu cautions bloggers to delete photos of Christian Atsu’s corpse

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sonnie Badu, a well-known Ghanaian musician, has issued a serious warning to Ghanaian bloggers who are sharing a trending photo of Christian Atsu's alleged corpse.



In a video shared on Instagram, Badu warned that karma is real and that what goes around comes around.



“I want to appeal to every single one of us, to every single blogger, especially young bloggers who are looking for anything to trend. There is a picture of him under the rubble that is trending. Please seize to trend that picture.



“Do not, do not. You don't know when you will die, and you don't know how you will die. What you don't want to happen to yourself don't do it to somebody. He has young sons, he has a family. They never saw him,” he asked.



Sonnie also added that the untimely demise of Christian wouldn't have happened if he hadn't gone to Turkey to work.



He emphasized that people should be sensitive to Atsu’s family, including his wife, children, and other loved ones who may not want to see the photo circulating online.



“He went to another country to work hard to feed his family. Do not capitalise on that to make those pictures trend. Please hear me. Bloggers who want to make money out of this or this trend Take that picture down of Christian Atsu.



“The internet world is gruesome. You don't want his wife and his children to see that picture. Please take that picture out now. Don't do it to Christian Atsu. I don't think that is how he would want to exit from this world. Let us remember the great memories that he gave all of us," he added.



Christian Atsu, a former Ghanaian football star, was tragically found dead after being trapped for 12 days under the rubble of an earthquake in Turkey.



Shortly after the news broke, a photo began circulating online that appeared to show Atsu resting near a collapsed building.



The image quickly went viral, prompting Badu to speak out with a stern warning to those who share the photo.



He has urged everyone to be mindful of the impact of such actions on the deceased's family and loved ones.





ADA/AE