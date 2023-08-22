You are part of the problem - Babs Direction fires Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian filmmaker and music video director Babs Direction has lashed out at Shatta Wale, accusing the Dancehall artiste of speaking ill of his colleagues in the industry instead of using his influence to push his craft.



His comments come amid a heated debate on social media following the successful O2 Arena concert by Nigerian act Asake.



Many netizens have used the concert to slam Ghanaian acts for not pushing their craft out there as much as the Nigerian acts.



Some industry players have also lashed back with many blaming fans and followers for not showing enough support for their own country’s acts.



Shatta Wale waded into the issue by congratulating Asake and mocking Ghanaian acts for not reaching the same level as the Nigerians, a submission that did not go down well with many.



In response, Babs Direction blamed Shatta for being part of the problem. The director accused Shatta of badmouthing other Ghanaian acts instead of supporting them. He also questioned why Shatta Wale didn’t take advantage of his collaboration with American music star Beyonce.



“Shatta Wale is a part of our problem. His brothers are striving to break into the international market, yet he chooses to stay home and speak negatively about them. Yes, we understand it's showbiz, but it's important to know when to be wise and support your brothers.



"You had the opportunity for the biggest feature to ever happen. What did you do with that feature?” he posted.



Babs Direction joins a host of industry players to critique the artiste over his antics. Such critiques haven't gone down well with the outspoken musician, however, usually resulting in banters between him and anyone who has spoken about him.





Shatta Wale is a part of our problem. His brothers are striving to break into the international market, yet he chooses to stay home and speak negatively about them. Yes, we understand it's showbiz, but it's important to know when to be wise and support your brothers. — Babs Direction (@babs_direction) August 21, 2023

You had the opportunity for the biggest feature to ever happen. What did you do with that feature? — Babs Direction (@babs_direction) August 21, 2023

ID/BB