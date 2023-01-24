‘You are my small boy and you know it’ – Samini tells Sarkodie to the face

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Samini has reiterated his displeasure over Sarkodie’s ‘sluggishness’ towards business deals and phone calls from his colleagues including him.



Earlier, the reggae dancehall musician took to Twitter to vent out about the development, after a fan asked when they should expect another collaboration from the duo.



“Not sure I’ll need a verse from sark but if he ever does need one I’m not interested and that’s facts. He knows this himself. )y3 Alo sometimes and I don’t play that. Yes or no be problem for am so e go slow you and your project go dull …, he did it to me on burning EP. He’s just Allo [sic] when it comes to returning favors, unlike him I do my own hooks and verses and I don’t need features to blow. Like I die lol,” he earlier said.



These comments have since stirred controversy on social media, particularly on Twitter where countless Sarknatives have descended on Samini for what they have described as feeling entitled.



In a phone-in session with Andy Dosty on the HitzFM Daybreak show where Sarkodie was also present, Samini said,



“If you message him, it will take him forever to respond and Kwaw Kese even said it earlier. So, I concluded that that is how he is. He is not my friend like that and he can attest to it. I did everything he asked me to do on time and I expect that my principles towards work is that you should let me know whether you can or cannot.



Sarkodie did not try for me. He did not try for me and he knows it. Sark you are my small boy. Sark was one one the boys that said in his raps that he wants to blow up and become like Samini. Ask him. My guy, don’t play,” he fumed



Narrating how his feud with Sarkodie began, Samini added,



“This whole thing started on Twitter last night when I asked fans to ask me questions, they would want me to answer. One of them came with the question about whether or not I will work again with Sark. So I said point blank that I don’t think I’ll need a verse from Sark and if he ever does need one, I’m not going to ever do it. I know the person is a Sark and a Samini fan and want to see us collaborate. I have a few instances where Sark has disrespected me but I didn’t bring it in public. But how Sark fans have risen on Twitter and disrespecting me is crazy. At 41, I don’t have to let anyone feel special in their corner. When Sark sent love rocks, I did it under 24 hours and sent it to him.



"Another time, he sent another when I was in South Africa, I did it and sent him the verse. When he sends me a WhatsApp message, it doesn’t takes me more than five minutes to respond. Because I did more than one features for him and he decided to put one out, I felt he could also return a favour so I hit him up over a song. I sent him three songs and he chose one. I told him it’s the last single on the EP. We spoke in April and I was supposed to release the song in May. that was the last time I heard from him and anytime I send him a message, there’s a blue tick," he added.



