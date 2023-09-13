You are 'foolish' if you decide to stay in an abusive marriage - Brother Sammy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Controversial gospel artiste, Brother Sammy, has asserted that divorce is not a sin despite despite the fact that biblical teachings oppose the idea.



According to him, the recent surge in divorce cases in the country including pastors, buttresses his assertion that the collapse of marriages is not a sin.



The gospel artiste suggested that it would be prudent for marriage to be done on a contract basis so that aggrieved persons would have the right to quit if they are uncomfortable.



Speaking in an interview with GhPage TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Brother Sammy stated that divorce is not a sin and encouraged individuals who are being maltreated in marriage to quit as early as possible.



“Marrying a pastor is not difficult, you just have to understand them. Most pastors have divorced their wives to marry again. It [divorce] is not a sin. Most people have married witches. If you stay in a marriage and die out of maltreatment, then you are the most foolish person. Because you could have quit since you went into it yourself.



“Jesus that people are so concerned about when it comes to marriage did he marry? I don’t understand why people don’t divorce when they’re being maltreated citing the kids,” he indicated.



The controversial gospel artiste further called on the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make sure couples sign an annual contract where they have the right to renew or not depending on the situation at hand.



“To me, I will plead with Nana Akufo-Addo to make marriage a yearly contract where people have the right to renew or not depending on how they feel. But when a woman is being told to stay in a marriage even when they are not comfortable because of the children, it's worrying,” he added.



