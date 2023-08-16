You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 16Article 1825985

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Yaw Winna releases official video for 'Sika Ye Mogya'

Official artwork for the project Official artwork for the project

Ghanaian fast-rising Hip Pop artiste Yaw Winna has finally released the official video for his new masterpiece dubbed "Sika Ye Mogya".

The audio of 'Sika Ye Mogya' was released a few months ago on all digital platforms including, Boomplay, Audiomack, Spotify, Apple Music, etc.

The official video was premiered on August 15, 2023, at exactly noon on his official YouTube page.

The video was directed by Director Edd.

Watch the video below.

