Yaw TOG set to release new drill banger titled 'Asoɔden'

Music of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: Ebenezer Quist, Contributor

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Yaw TOG is about to release a new drill song for his fans titled 'Asoɔden'.



The young Ghanaian drill star, who is so much excited about this new release, posted a snippet of the song's music video on his Instagram.



According to Yaw TOG, 'Asoɔden' is a motivational song for the streets, the young, and the young at heart.



The 'Sei Mu' hitmaker believes every facet of life is faced with oppositions that have the propensity to contend with our aspirations and goals in life.



'Asoɔden' is just a representation of TOG's life - a young black boy from the streets trying to make it to the pinnacle no matter what he faces on his way to the table of greatness.



'Asoɔden' is a groovy record supported by percussion drums, drill and mesmerizing horns and jama inspired by Highlife and Afrobeat.



'Asoɔden', which has a catchy hook, chorus and raw emotions, will captivate Yaw TOG's fans and music lovers in general when released.



This is to say if you appreciate wonderful music, the amazing new record will certainly find its way into your playlist.



The song which will be released on 3 November 2022, was written and performed by Thorsten Owusu Gyimah (Yaw TOG) and produced by KhendiBeatz, one of Ghana's gifted producers based in Kumasi.



