You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 12 29Article 1905419

Entertainment of Friday, 29 December 2023

Disclaimer

Source: myxyzonline.com

Yaa Pono loses dad on Christmas Day

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Yaa Pono Yaa Pono

Renowned Ghanaian Rapper, Solomon Adu Antwi, professionally known as Yaa Pono has lost his dad.

The festive celebrations took an unexpected turn for the ‘Obia Wo Ne Master’ hitmaker and his family on Xmas day as he announced the death of his father, Mr Adu Antwi via an X (Formally twitter) post today, December 28, 2023.

”Really hard 4 uptown losing my Dad on a Christmas Day .Jah guide you on your journey,,,Mr Adu Antwi ..,” he wrote.

It will be recalled that the popular crooner, in an interview on Angel FM in 2022 stated that his father has been instrumental in his rise to fame, without whom he could not have achieved the feat. Yaa Pono averred that his father broke his back to become the responsible man he has been over the years as a parent.

“My father is everything to me, and he has bestowed everything he has on me. He picked me up and drove me to where I am now, for which I am grateful.”

The rap icon thus released the song “Yegya” from the “Sovran” album to express gratitude to his father for all that he has done for him saying “if I were my dad, I wouldn’t have survived”.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Running mate: Why are you doing this to Bawumia? This foolishness must stop – Kwesi Pratt fumes

Sportsleading sports icon

The Black Stars will now camp in Kumasi ahead of the tournament in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Black Stars camping moved from South Africa to Kumasi after backlash

Businessleading business icon

The GRA will from January 1, 2023, charge a VIT on every cars used for ride hailing

Ride-hailing drivers to embark on nationwide strike over VIT implementation

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo of a World Bank logo

Insecurity, economic hardship to worsen in Nigerian states – World Bank

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Afua Asantewaa

Reflections on national support and media dynamics in the entertainment scene