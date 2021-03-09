Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Y Clash Of The DJs: Participants win over GH¢30,000 cash, other prizes

The Y Clash of the DJs event was climaxed in grand style as organizers showered participants with cash and goodies for splendid performances.



The total of cash prizes and goodies was over a staggering GHC30,000 to the amazement of participants and all present.



The second edition of the event seeks to determine which of the brands in the YFM Triangle (Y 107.9 FM-Accra, Y 102.5 FM-Kumasi, Y 97.9 FM-Takoradi) is the best in the DJs booth.



The 2021 edition came off on Ghana’s Independence Day, 6th of March, 2021 and saw Y 97.9FM -Takoradi’s Hot Squad snatching the crown of glory from reigning champions, Y 107.9FM-Accra.



The winners of the battle picked up a cash prize of GHC5,000 plus a plaque with 1st and 2nd runner-ups earning GHC3,000 and GHC1,500 respectively.



The best DJ and hypeman for the night also took home GHC1,000 each. EBG Credit and Mellow Holdings also awarded performances of DJs and Hypemen.



The former rewarded the outstanding DJ and Hypeman performances with a cool GHC1,000 and GHC500 respectively.



Mellow Holdings appreciating the efforts of all participants gave an amount of GHC500 and a choice of livestock (goat, sheep, chicken, pig) to each member of the three teams made up of three DJs and a Hypeman.



Speaking after the awards ceremony, Chief Director for Global Media Alliance Group Emma Wenani said: “DJs and Hypemen are rarely celebrated in our part of the world but they play a very integral role in radio programming globally.



"Their recognition is long overdue and I pray that with this activation, our attention will be drawn to the DJing and Hypeman profession more.”



She urged all who missed the YClash of the DJs to log unto @y97.9fm, @y1079fm and @y1025fm on Facebook to catch up with the fun.