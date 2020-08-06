LifeStyle of Thursday, 6 August 2020

World Breastfeeding Week: 5 things you may experience while breastfeeding

File photo: A mother breastfeeding her child

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from August 1 to August 7 to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world.



Breastfeeding has been linked to higher IQ scores in later childhood in some studies. What's more, the physical closeness, skin-to-skin touching, and eye contact all help your baby bond with you and feel secure.



Nursing may be tough in the beginning, but with patience, determination, and lots of support, both of you will get the hang of it.



Usually for new mothers or mothers to be, here are some facts about breastfeeding you need to know.



Your period may stop



If you’re exclusively breastfeeding, no bottles or pacifiers and you’re feeding always, chances are you won’t have your period. Some women will get their periods back six weeks after delivery, when they start to breastfeed, or not until they’ve stopped breastfeeding altogether.



Sex might be painful



Lack of estrogen can cause vaginal dryness and make intercourse painful. Use a water-based lubricant or talk to your doctor about ways to deal with this.



An orgasm can make your breasts leak



Since oxytocin, the hormone responsible for milk letdown is the same released when you orgasm (reach your peak during sex), you could start leaking milk at the most inappropriate time. A bra with breast pads and an ability not to worry will go a long way during these times.



One breast will produce more milk



Just like one of your hands is bigger, your breasts are probably different sizes too. So one may perform better than the other, but it doesn’t mean you won’t have enough milk for your baby.



Nevertheless, always start feeding on the side that you finished with last time to try to equal the two out.



Breast milk isn’t always white



Breast milk is usually white or cream-coloured, but it can also be green, blue, yellow, or orange. You might also notice that it’s thicker one day and more watery the next.



Either way, it’s perfectly normal and nothing to be worried about and you should know this is perfectly normal.

