Working with Vic Mensa was ‘magical’ – Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur has shared how he felt working on a project with American rapper, Vic Mensa.



The Son of Jacob who has been a fan of Vic for some time now said, “I mean recording ‘Winning’ with Vic Mensa felt great. I remember recording a remix of one of his songs back in the day but that is not a song I want people to hear yet."



"I have kinda been a fan of his and I have admired his works. Actually being on the same song with him yeah… it’s been like a magical ride.”



Sharing insights into how the collaboration happened, Kwesi Arthur who had recorded the hook for ‘Winning’ from a beat he downloaded online a while back, sent it to one of his “people and he said it was hard and urged me to finish the song.”



After sending the song to his colleague Juice who made a whole new beat for the song, Vic Mensa coincidentally landed in Ghana.



“I played the song to him and he liked it. He wrote his verse there and then, I recorded it, and we shot the video two days after,” he told Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of 'Your Lyfe' show.



According to Kwesi Arthur, working with Vic Mensa was a calm vibe “and it looked like I was recording with one of my boys. He is a really cool guy and because he is also a Ghanaian, the vibe was also there”.



The musician is currently working on a much-anticipated album which he says is at the mastering and sequencing phase and asked fans to be patient with him.